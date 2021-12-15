Blinken cuts overseas trip short due to reporter testing positive for Covid-19

By Kylie Atwood and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting his overseas trip to Southeast Asia short after a member of the press traveling with the top US diplomat tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, according to the US State Department.

Blinken will no longer have scheduled meetings and events in Thailand, which were supposed to begin on Thursday morning, and instead will make his way back to the United States.

The individual tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and did not continue traveling with Blinken, State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced Wednesday.

Blinken and his senior staff tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.