Local firefighter recovering from severe burns surprised with Rose Bowl tickets

Cal Fire Firefighter Anthony Reyes was severely burned while fighting a house fire on Dec. 8, 2020. Four other firefighters and two residents were injured in the fire as well.

Reyes suffered major burns to his hands and spent 24 days in the hospital. He was welcomed home by friends and family on Jan.1, 2021.

Tom Atkin is the person who decided to donate Rose Bowl tickets to the local hero. Atkin shared the following statement with News Channel 3:

"I have been blessed to sit in these seats. They are awesome and the Rose Bowl is a fantastic experience. With all that is going on in the country, I thought that a first responder, who gives us so much, would greatly enjoy New Year's Day at the game. Just a way to express my gratitude... for all the heroic efforts these dedicated people do. Enjoy the game, Anthony. Send me a photo!"

Since returning home, Reyes has continued his recovery journey. He goes to the doctor regularly and has therapy appointments three to four times per week. Simple tasks like walking the dog, opening doors, and cooking are nearly impossible for him to do.

In addition to his physical recovery, Reyes fights a daily battle with PTSD since the incident. He is attending therapy to improve his mental health. He is working with his three-year-old service dog, Dodger, who is still in training.

