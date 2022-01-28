Two families ask for community support after losing everything in a fire

Two families said they have lost everything after a devastating fire earlier this week in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire happened early Morning morning on Pierson Boulevard. Firefighters said one mobile home was destroyed and another was seriously damaged by the flames.

Seven people are now without a home, including three children.

Antonia Najera said that the home where her son lived was reduced to ashes and rubble.

She told News Channel 3/Telemundo 15 reporter Marco Revuela that her son was sleeping when the fire alarm went off and that there was no time to grab anything as the fire moved too quickly.

“It's so sad, with a lot of sacrifice people buy their stuff with their hard-earned money and to just lose it in a second, it's sad. everything burned down, everything, they couldn’t get anything out," Najera said.

The fire also spread next door destroying the home of a pregnant woman and her family.

Both families are asking for the community’s help to raise funds. Click on the pictures below to be taken to their GoFundMe pages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

If you would like to learn more about the families, watch Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15: