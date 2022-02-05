Pedestrian dead after being run over by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

A pedestrian was struck tonight by a vehicle on Palm Drive and Ironwood road in Desert Hot Springs.

Police officials responded to the call of a man seen laying in the middle of the road.

As authorities arrived to the scene, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the intersection of ironwood and Two-Bunch-Palms will be closed off for the next 3 to 4 hours as the investigation continues.

They advise drivers to find an alternative route.

No other information about the crash has been released.