Dodgers legend Steve Garvey named grand marshal for President’s Day Parade in Indio

Los Angeles Dodgers legend and Coachella Valley resident Steve Garvey will be the grand marshall for this year's Riverside County President's Day Grand Parade.

The parade will take place Monday at 9 a.m. It will start off at Miles Avenue and Deglet Noor Street in downtown Indio before heading east on Miles Avenue to Oasis Street, south to Highway 111 and west to the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Garvey, a member of the 1981 World Series champion Dodgers team, will lead the parade as it travels through Indio.

“On a week where we just crowned the newest sports champions of California, we are tremendously excited that Steve Garvey, another California champion and living legend in Dodgers history, has graciously agreed to be Grand Marshal for our community parade,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “There is a lot of love for our Dodgers and for this resident of our community who, in my opinion, should be in the Hall of Fame. I thank Mr. Garvey for his dedication to our communities and look forward to a lot of people being there to celebrate him and cheer on local students who this parade is all about.”

Garvey played from 1969 to 1987, winning a world series, National League MVP, two NLCS MVPs, four Golden Gloves, and 10 all-star selections. He also has several individual, team, and MLB records, and has received the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for his contributions to baseball and work off the field as well as MLB’s highest honor for humanitarian service, the Roberto Clemente Award.

Monday’s parade is sponsored by the City of Indio and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Riverside County Facilities Management Department has organized the parade as part of the Thrillville festivities, which opened today and runs 10 days through Feb. 27.

Garvey won't be the only notable guest at the President's Day parade on Monday. Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon announced that Good Morning America's Super Bowl kid correspondent Aubrey Anaya and her family would be joining him.

Anaya, a 5th grader from Indio, won an NFL Fuel60 contest to become GMA's correspondent during the Super Bowl. She also