Palm Springs police add extra school patrols, graduation security after TX shooting
Palm Springs police officers will be bolstering their presence at schools within the city and at graduation ceremonies following the mass shooting rampage at a Texas elementary school rampage that killed 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers.
"I'm sure parents are on edge," said PSPD Sgt. Mike Casavan. "I'm a parent, I'm definitely on edge. It's something that I am deeply concerned about."
News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was along for the ride with police on an added patrol. See how they are working to keep the community safe - tonight at 5 p.m.
