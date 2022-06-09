Landscapers are finding ways to beat the heat even with noise ordinances in place

The excessive heat alert in the Coachella valley is changing the way Landscapers do business. When It reaches the 110-degrees, 115-degree mark, Landscaping businesses have to notify clients that they will have to work earlier in the day and the project will last longer. After talking with Jim Haggerty, the owner of Desert Landscaping Design in Palm Springs he shared with us that there are various ordinances in each city of the Coachella Valley that do not allow him to do his job before 7 am and even 8 am. Also, his employees are working slower due to the heat. He shared with us that clients are understanding of the process and changes but the projects do last a little longer.

Haggerty states, "Okay, well, we get water, I just don't slow down, don't work as hard. And you know, you sometimes will add a few days to the project, just because once 115 degrees, we work really slow and shorter days".

He says the heat will not stop him and his team is willing to make the changes necessary because ultimately Jim says, "I have loved plants since as a little kid. When I grew up in LA, I used to plant plants on my parent's yard. And I just always loved plants. It just transforms your yard and makes your backyard more inviting.

I spoke with Paul with Estate Greens and they shared with us that he sends his teams out early and by 2 pm they are complete for the day. Some productivity might decrease but the goal is to get the job done most effectively