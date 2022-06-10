Czechs seize record amount of cocaine in banana shipment

PRAGUE (AP) — Police say a record amount of cocaine was seized in a banana shipment for supermarkets in the Czech Republic. They say 840 kilograms (1,852 pounds) of cocaine were discovered in cardboard boxes with bananas by employees in the supermarkets in two northern towns. Czech police are now searching other stores in the country where banana boxes from the same shipment abroad were delivered. Police say they cooperated on the case with counterparts from other unspecified countries. The head of the Czech police’s anti-narcotic unit says the cocaine likely originated in Central America.