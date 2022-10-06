Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:01 AM
Published 6:55 AM

I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle

A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning.

The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway interchange near Desert Hot Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but the semi's driver said his rig was rear-ended by a car. 
That big truck was parked along the right shoulder. 

Westbound traffic was not impacted but eastbound motorists can expect a backup toward Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content