I-10 traffic slowed following collision involving big rig and another vehicle

A collision involving a big rig truck and another vehicle was slowing eastbound Interstate 10 traffic Thursday morning.

The wreck was reported at 6:17 a.m. just west of the Gene Autry Trail freeway interchange near Desert Hot Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but the semi's driver said his rig was rear-ended by a car.

That big truck was parked along the right shoulder.

Westbound traffic was not impacted but eastbound motorists can expect a backup toward Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

