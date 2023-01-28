A new sport has reached the valley; it is called Drone Soccer

Drone soccer is a new tech meets athletics game people can play indoors. There was a drone soccer camp at Nellie Coffman Middle School this weekend.

News Channel 3 went to the first drone soccer camp in the valley and learned that only two schools in the valley are participating in the new sport; Desert Springs Middle School and Nellie Coffman Middle School.

The Palm Springs Unified School District put together the drones. An I.T. representative learned about the sport and presented it to the district. At Nellie Coffman, there is already a Drone club, so they registered a team with the United States Drone Soccer League.

Students are getting prepared for a competition in March.