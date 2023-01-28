Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:27 PM
Published 6:24 PM

A new sport has reached the valley; it is called Drone Soccer

Drone soccer is a new tech meets athletics game people can play indoors. There was a drone soccer camp at Nellie Coffman Middle School this weekend.

News Channel 3 went to the first drone soccer camp in the valley and learned that only two schools in the valley are participating in the new sport; Desert Springs Middle School and Nellie Coffman Middle School.

The Palm Springs Unified School District put together the drones. An I.T. representative learned about the sport and presented it to the district. At Nellie Coffman, there is already a Drone club, so they registered a team with the United States Drone Soccer League.

Students are getting prepared for a competition in March.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content