Lockdown lifted at Coachella Valley High School after unsubstantiated reports of student with a gun

Update 3/21/23 12:52 p.m.

The lockdown has been lifted, the school confirmed in an email to parents at around 1:00 p.m.

"After a thorough investigation, and working closely with law enforcement, the anonymous report of a gun on campus was found to be unsubstantiated," reads an email sent to parents.

Original Report 3/21/23 11:51 a.m.

Coachella Valley High School has been placed on lockdown following an anonymous report of a student with a gun on campus, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

"This morning we became aware of an anonymous report of someone spotting a girl with a gun through a restroom stall gap," reads an email from the Coachella Valley Unified School District to parents.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called to the school at around 10:39 a.m. as a precaution, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. The agency confirmed that there is no active shooter.

"We ask that you please do not pick up your student and that you allow us to complete our investigation," reads the email. "We will continue to keep you posted."

CVHS has been on lockdown multiple times this year already for similar incidents.

On March 7, the school was placed on lockdown after reports of a student with a knife. Authorities concluded that the report was unfounded.

In late February, hundreds of CVHS students walked out of class to protest demanding improved safety measures.

"Honestly, we've had so many incidents, we've had incidents with knives, we had someone that set off a firework in the bathroom," said Abigail Alvarez Aguilar, a senior at CVHS.

A News Channel 3 investigation has uncovered that district officials didn't follow safety protocols in multiple incidents when weapons were reported at valley schools. One example was when a loaded handgun was found in a backpack at a Coachella high school in January.

