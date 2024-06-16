Camper Fire threatening substation in Indio contained

News Channel 3 has been following a fire that broke out in Indio Saturday.

The fire happened behind a substation on Monroe Street just North of Indio Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

About 20 firefighters responded and were on scene for a few hours.

Riverside County's Environmental Health Crews were also called on the scene to dispose of 10, 50-gallon barrels of oil.

Our crews were on scene and spoke with Battalion Chief, Matt McDonald who said they were able to contain the fire quickly.

"Firefighters responded out here to 4300 block of Monroe Street to find an RV on fire next to a structure, additionally, next to the substation, they were able to quickly contain the fire to the substitute to the RV with no damage to the substation and no damage to the surrounding structures," added Battalion Chief McDonald.

This a look at the fire posted on social media showing how close it happened to that sub-station off of Monroe Street.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.