One man died and five others were hospitalized in downtown St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is dead and five others were wounded in a downtown St. Louis shooting. Police say they believe women were fighting in a park when men interfered and drew firearms. Police say the man who died was in his mid-twenties. Five others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police have not yet released the medical condition of the five survivors, the identity of the man who died, or any additional information.