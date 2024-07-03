1,000 free tickets available for LeAnn Rimes show for Cathedral City residents

Agua Caliente Casinos is partnering with Cathedral City to give away 1,000 free general admission tickets to "An Evening With LeAnn Rimes" for Cathedral City residents.

Free tickets are available for pick up at the ACE Club inside Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City, at 68960 E Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Recipients must be 21 years or older. A valid ID or proof of residency is required, which is good for one ticket per resident.

The concert is part of the 10th Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater. For more information, click here.