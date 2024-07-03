Palm Springs postpones July 6 Concert due to extreme heat warning

The city of Palm Springs has canceled a planned weekend concert due to the extreme heat warning.

The concert was set to be held at the Downtown Park as part of the city's Fourth of July activities.

Temperatures are set to be around 120 degrees on that day, according to our First Alert Weather team.

City officials said all other Fourth of July events will take place with additional safety precautions. Water will be available, first aid services will be onsite, and extra tents / shading will be provided.

You can also watch the Palm Springs 4th of July fireworks show streaming live on KESQ.com. The show is planned to start at 9:15 p.m. sharp.

Check out some heat safety tips from Eisenhower Health if you're going to be outside for festivities.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!