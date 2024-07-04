Sweden protests against death penalties given to 3 Swedes in Iraq, says a 4th case isn’t confirmed
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s Foreign Ministry says it will summon the Iraqi chargé d’affaires in Stockholm to protest against death sentences received by Swedes in Iraq. Last month, Stockholm protested over a death sentence given to a Swede. On Thursday, two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total to at least three Swedes who have been sentenced to death in Iraq in recent weeks. The ministry says all were related to a deadly shooting earlier this year. It says it has also received information that a fourth Swedish citizen has received a death sentence that could be drug related. However, it could not immediately confirm the identity of the person.