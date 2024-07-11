Fire breaks out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a fire has broken out on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on social media that ‘’the beginning of a fire is underway on the spire of the cathedral of Rouen. The origin is unknown at this stage. All public resources are mobilized.’’ The regional administration posted online that the cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter is in place. Thursday’s fire came five years after a massive blaze toppled the spire and destroyed the roof of the medieval Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

