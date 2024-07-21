Skip to Content
Giants manager Bob Melvin ejected before 1st pitch of game at Colorado

Published 5:36 PM

DENVER (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn’t around for the finish Sunday as his team defeated the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

He didn’t even make it to the start, for that matter.

In an unusual scene, Melvin was ejected before the first pitch after he and bench coach Ryan Christensen delivered the lineup card to home plate umpire Alex MacKay.

“I just talked too much,” Melvin said following the Giants’ 3-2 victory. “Umpiring’s a hard job, I’m aware of that, just probably said too much. I didn’t plan that, it wasn’t choreographed. I probably went too far.”

San Francisco was coming off a 4-3 loss to the Rockies on Saturday night and a 7-3 loss on Friday.

Moments after Melvin was tossed, Jorge Soler led off Sunday’s game for the Giants with a 478-foot homer to center field, the longest in the majors this season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Associated Press

