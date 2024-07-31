Braves launch Hank Aaron week as US Postal Service dedicates new Aaron forever stamp

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have launched Hank Aaron Week with the U.S. Postal Service dedicating a commemorative forever stamp honoring Aaron during a ceremony at Truist Park. The stamp was announced on April 8, the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking 715th home run. Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, attended Wednesday’s ceremony. The 2024 Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase will be played at Truist Park on Saturday. The game will feature 44 athletes from diverse backgrounds who competed during the two-week Hank Aaron Invitational series held at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.

