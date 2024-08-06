City of Palm Springs announces local shopping-oriented gift card program

The City of Palm Springs today announced the launch of "Love Local Palm Springs," a city-wide digital gift card program designed to increase shopping expenditures in local businesses.

The limited-time program allows residents to purchase gift cards in $25 denominations, capped at $200 per person, with the city contributing an additional 50% of the card's value. The ``city bonus'' portion of the card is valid through the end of September.

Cards, which are manually keyed into POS or terminal systems, do not exist in physical plastic form. Instead, the value is electronically delivered, with the purchaser paying an eDelivery fee to cover processing costs ($1.00 per card and 5% of the total value of the gift amount), city officials said.

More than 60 Palm Springs businesses, including restaurants, coffee shops, bookstores, hotels and theaters, have registered as participants.

"The Love Local Palm Springs gift card program is a great new way to explore the vibrant Palm Springs destination and support our ultra-cool local businesses,'' Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein said in a statement. "There truly is something for everyone."

Business owners can register with the program by contacting the Economic Development Department's Dean Grubl at Dean.Grubl@palmspringsca.gov. Local shoppers can purchase cards at lovelocalps.com.