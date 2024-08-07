Rapper Nelly is arrested for suspected drug possession at St. Louis-area casino

Rapper Nelly has been arrested for suspected illegal drug possession at a St. Louis-area casino. The Missouri Highway Patrol said officers found four ecstacy pills on him before his arrest at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 49-year-old rapperwas held by police in Maryland Heights and then released. Maryland Heights is home to the casino where Nelly was found with the pills. An online Highway Patrol report also said Nelly had an outstanding warrant on a previous charge of not having proof of vehicle insurance. His birth name is Cornell Haynes II and he grew up in the St. Louis area. A representative said his attorney planned to issue a statement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.