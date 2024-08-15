Flights and trains canceled in Tokyo area as a strong typhoon swerves nearby

TOKYO (AP) — Flights and trains in the Tokyo area have been canceled, and people were warned of strong winds, heavy rains and potential flooding and mudslides as a typhoon swerved near Japan on its way further north in the Pacific Ocean. Typhoon Ampil was forecast to reach the waters near Tokyo in the evening Friday then continue north, bringing stormy conditions to the northern Kanto and Tohoku regions early Saturday. It had sustained winds of 101 mph with higher gusts Friday morning and was not expected to make landfall. The Shinkansen bullet trains running between Tokyo and Nagoya were halted for the entire day. Others were suspended or running a slower schedule. Japanese media said flight cancellations affected some 90,000 people.

