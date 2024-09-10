Supporters host watch parties around the Coachella valley for Presidential debate

Several groups are hosting watch parties for their favorite Presidential nominee, as the two candidates Former President Donald Trump, and Vice President Kamala Harris, get ready to square off in their first debate. The debate begins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Here is a list of some of the public watch parties around the Coachella Valley:

Democrat watch parties:

HUNTERS AT 302 E. ARENAS ROAD IN PALM SPRINGS - 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM

Republican watch parties:

KITCHEN 86 at 73-130 EL PASEO IN PALM DESERT

PALM CANYON ROADHOUSE at 535 S. PALM CANYON DRIVE IN PALM SPRINGS

JACKALOPE RANCH, HOSTED BY LOG CABIN REPUBLICANS at 80400 HIGHWAY 111 IN INDIO

Other watch parties:

V WINE LOUNGE PALM SPRINGS at 600 E TAHQUITZ CANYON WAY IN PALM SPRINGS

If you know of any other watch parties happening please send the information to share@kesq.com