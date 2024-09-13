Biden wants to close a loophole that enables imports of clothing and illicit substances from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is cracking down on the cheap products sold out of China by companies such as Temu and Shein. It says companies are no longer exempt from tariffs simply by shipping what they claim to be goods worth less than $800. President Joe Biden would no longer exclude these “de minimis” imports from tariffs. He said Friday in a proposed rule that all imports would be taxed if they’re covered under Sections 201 or 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, or Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The White House says de minimis shipments have jumped from 140 million annually to over 1 billion a year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.