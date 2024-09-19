Zoo animals evacuated to Living Desert due to Line Fire return to Big Bear

Animals from the Big Bear Alpine Zoo left the Living Desert and returned home after evacuation warnings were lifted for the Line Fire.

Dozens of zoo animals were evacuated last week due to the threat of the Line Fire and air quality concerns. Animals evacuated included small mammals and birds, which tend to be more easily affected by poor air quality from the wildfire smoke.

In less than 48 hours, two-thirds of the zoo’s animals were safely transported and housed at the Living Desert's behind-the-scenes habitats.

"We drill for these emergency situations here at The Living Desert Zoo and we kept our eyes on the weather, so we were not surprised when the call came in from the Big Bear Zoo," reads a notice from the Living Desert. "We are happy to say it went flawlessly and we could not be prouder of the team here at The Living Desert and the Big Bear Alpine Zoo for the collaborative efforts in caring for the animals and their wellbeing."

Firefighters have managed to gain good control of the Line Fire, with 51% contained by Thursday afternoon. All remaining evacuated warnings were lifted on Thursday and the air quality is much better, so the animals were transported back up the mountain.