Evacuation orders, warnings back in place for some mountain communities as Line Fire flares up

An evacuation order was issued for the Seven Oaks community, while evacuation warnings were issued for Angelus Oaks and the Boulder Bay area of Big Bear.

"The rapid spread of the fire was not expected and resources were scrambling to try to get in place to make sure that there was structure protection in the Seven Oaks area," said Chloe Castillo, a Public Information Officer with CAL FIRE San Bernardino.

Near Angelus Oaks, News Channel Three crews saw hand crews clearing brush as helicopters and air tankers dropped water and fire retardant. The fire was also seen creeping closer to structures along the valley.

Firefighters say weather conditions – like the warm weather, dry conditions, and mountain winds – have been challenging for firefighters. The steep terrain also led to the rapid spread of the fire.

Fire officials say they knew the fire would burn the Santa Ana River drainage area, but the intensity and speed that it burned caught them off guard.

The fire grew by nearly 3,000 acres on Sunday – the largest increase since September 11th.

According to CAL FIRE, 1,176 personnel are currently assigned to the fire. Fire officials have requested additional resources and expect a drastic increase in personnel over the next few days.