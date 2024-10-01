In India, warming climate pressures scientists to keep developing tougher seeds

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India is one of the world’s largest producers and consumers of wheat and rice, but extreme weather is taking a toll on these vital crops. Research organizations in that country and around the world have worked for decades to evolve seeds that are better able to cope with drought, unseasonal rains, plant diseases and more. It’s a growing need as climate change advances. One farmer in India’s arid south says rains have gotten so unpredictable that seeds don’t sprout because it’s either too wet or too dry. The farmer, P. Ravinder Reddy, said he’s had good results with the more resilient seed varieties and expects to expand his use.

