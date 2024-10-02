Condoms aren’t a fact of life for young Americans. They’re an afterthought

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Condom use is down among sexually active teens and young adults. The decline in condom use is due to a combination of medical advancements like long-term birth control options and drugs that prevent sexually transmitted infections, a fading fear of contracting HIV and widely varying levels of sex education in high schools. Is this the end of condoms? Not exactly. But it does have some public health experts thinking about how to help young people have safe sex, be aware of their options and get tested for STIs regularly.

