CSUSB Palm Desert awards more than $100,000 in scholarships

Cal State San Bernardino, Palm Desert awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year.

The scholarships were awarded to more than 50 students from different majors. School officials said the scholarships recognize academic excellence, but also community involvement.

In addition to financial assistance, scholarship recipients gain access to a range of resources to enhance their academic experience, including mentorship opportunities, peer tutoring, and career development workshops, school officials said.

“Investing in our students is crucial to their success and the future of our community,” said Edna Martinez, associate vice president at PDC. “These scholarships reflect our commitment to providing accessible education and ensuring that financial challenges do not hinder our students from achieving their goals.”

A scholarship recipient shared what receiving this scholarship means to them.

“This scholarship significantly alleviates the financial stress of pursuing my education, and I cannot fully express how much this scholarship means to me. This scholarship has provided me with significant relief as I embark on a new chapter in my life, with support available in times of uncertainty,” said Mackenzie Buchanan, a social work major who plans to become a licensed clinical social worker.

PDC offers a variety of scholarship opportunities and encourages new and continuing students to apply.

For more information on scholarships at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus, contact Adolfo Velazquez, director of community engagement and philanthropy, at Adolfo.Velazquez@csusb.edu or (760) 341-2883, ext. 78116.