Xavier Prep defeats Palm Desert to complete third consecutive undefeated league championship

today at 10:22 PM
Published 10:03 PM

Xavier Prep girls volleyball has done it again.

The Saints are undefeated league champions for the third straight season.

Xavier outlasted their biggest rival Palm Desert in 4 sets Tuesday night.

With the win, the Saints are Queens of Cook Street and undefeated DEL champions.

Next up, the CIF-SS playoffs.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

