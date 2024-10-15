Xavier Prep defeats Palm Desert to complete third consecutive undefeated league championship
Xavier Prep girls volleyball has done it again.
The Saints are undefeated league champions for the third straight season.
Xavier Prep defeats rival Palm Desert at home in 4 sets to complete their 3rd straight undefeated league season. Saints have the Cook Street crown and league championship yet again. Saints have won 6 of last 7 league titles. 🏐🏆✖️@KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @XCPAthletics @XCPGirlsVB pic.twitter.com/kZzwPiU9bv— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 16, 2024
Xavier outlasted their biggest rival Palm Desert in 4 sets Tuesday night.
With the win, the Saints are Queens of Cook Street and undefeated DEL champions.
Next up, the CIF-SS playoffs.
