Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen 1 day early from extended closure for maintenance

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will reopen on Friday, October 18th, officials announced Thursday. The extended maintenance period, which is an annual event, was expected to keep the popular tourist attraction closed until Saturday 19th October.

You can catch the first tram up at 10:00 a.m., the last tram up at 8:00 p.m., with the last tram ride down at 9:30 p.m.

Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.

The tram was closed for annual maintenance. This year's maintenance included 4 tension ropes, testing on the gearbox, and track rope repositioning, among other essential tasks.

General Manager Nancy Nichols stated “We are pleased to announce that our reopening date has been moved up by one day. “We extend our gratitude to our visitors for their patience as our Tramway Systems team diligently completed all necessary projects. We eagerly anticipate welcoming new and returning visitors to the Tramway and the beautiful Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness.”

For more information, visit http://www.pstramway.com. or call at 888-515-TRAM or 760-325-1391.