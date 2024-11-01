Skip to Content
Indio police share photos of attempted murder suspect

Indio PD
Published 7:15 PM

The Indio Police Department shared photos of a person suspected of an attempted murder last month.

The attempted murder happened on Oct. 10 in the area of Garden Avenue and Daisy Street, a bit north of Dr Carreon Park.

Police said officers found a victim with "significant" injuries.

News Channel 3 reported on that day that a person with a gunshot wound checked into JFK Hospital around 4:00 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting in the area of Garden Avenue and Daisy Street.

Police said the suspect in the photos is an unknown race male, between 20 to 30 years old, with medium-length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either Detective Ortega at (760)541-4581 or Detective Belman at (760)541-4376, both are in the Major Crimes Unit.

