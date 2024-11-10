NY forest ranger dies fighting fires; air quality warnings are issued in New York and New Jersey
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are reporting the death of a New York forest ranger battling one of a number of wildfires in New Jersey and New York amid dry conditions that have prompted air quality warnings in both states. The Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue said the ranger died when a tree fell on him Saturday afternoon as he battled a major blaze along the New York-New Jersey border. New Jersey officials said the blaze had spread to more than 3 square miles near the border and was threatening 10 structures. Health advisories were issued for parts of New York and northeastern New Jersey due to the unhealthy air quality.