One person dead after crash on SR-62 and Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs late Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on SR-62 near Indian Canyon Drive.

The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota Yaris crashed into the rear of a Lincoln SUV. The driver of the Yaris, identified as a 69-year-old man from Twentynine Palms, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CAL FIRE confirmed multiple people sustained minor injuries due to the collision as well.

