Fundraiser set up for family of local 8th grade student who died at school

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a young Coachella Valley boy who died at his middle school earlier this week.

Gavin Fournier was pronounced dead at La Quinta Middle School on Monday. Fournier was an 8th-grade student with a 4.0 GPA, his family said on Thursday.

"It's with a broken heart that we organize this meal train for The Fournier Family. This comes after the sudden death of their son, Gavin Fournier, an 8th grade student at La Quinta Middle School. Many have asked us how they can help, this meal train is a great way to support Veronica and Garrett during this unimaginable time. For those that knew Gavin, know he had a heart of Gold, was kind, a friend to so many, an athlete,(football and baseball) a 4.0 GPA honor roll student, an amazing brother and son. He is loved by so many in our community. Rest in Paradise Gavin."

Details on what happened were limited as officials with the Desert Sands Unified School District said they wanted to respect the family's privacy. Cal Fire said its crews were called out to La Quinta Middle School at around 10:10 a.m. for a reported juvenile medical emergency. The juvenile was transported to the hospital.

DSUSD provided counselors to provide social and emotional support for students and staff members.

"We care deeply for our students and their families and are committed to respecting the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time. As further details emerge and with the family’s consent, we will share any information they wish to communicate."

- DSUSD statement

On Thursday, a Meal Train account was set up to support the Fournier Family. Click here if you would like to make a donation.