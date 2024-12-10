30-year lease approved for Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta

Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta will remain operational for the next 30 years, thanks to new agreements approved at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

“When the continued operation of Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park was in jeopardy, our partners truly stepped up to support the county as we sought solutions. The City of La Quinta, Desert Recreation District, American Legion of Indio, Coachella Valley Water District, veterans, community members, and local community groups came to the table and the result is 30 more years for this important regional park," said Kyla Brown, General Manager for Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District.

Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez adds, “These agreements represent a continued commitment to preserving and enhancing our community spaces for generations to come."

Riverside County has leased the Lake Cahuilla recreation facility from Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) and the US Bureau of Reclamation since 1971. The park features camping and equestrian opportunities, a summer swimming pool, access to hiking trails, and fishing at the lake.

Work on approximately $11 million worth of park improvements began in August this year, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These upgrades include road repairs, expanded parking areas, renovations to the swim lagoon facility, updates to day-use and campground restrooms, the addition of pickleball and basketball courts, and enhanced campground amenities such as a new kiosko-type stage, new picnic tables, firepits, RV pedestals, upgrading shelters in fishing areas, and new landscaping.

An update to the Armed Forces Tribute Area will recognize the Space Force, the 6th Branch of the United States Armed Forces established in 2019. These improvements are scheduled to be completed by late summer/early fall of 2025.

A future master plan for the park is also underway, and community members and veterans will be invited to give input on what future amenities and improvements might look like.