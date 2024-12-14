US Army base in Georgia given ‘all clear’ after being locked down due to ‘dangerous event’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Army installation in Georgia was locked down, but then given an “all clear” less than an hour later as the base said “the dangerous event had passed.” The operations center at Fort Eisenhower issued the alert Saturday morning on social media with a “LOCK DOWN! LOCK DOWN!” message. A short time later, the operations center said the threat had passed and that normal operations could resume. No further details were immediately provided and officials did not immediately return phone calls from the Associated Press requesting comment. However, the base canceled activities related to Saturday afternoon’s Army-Navy football game outside Washington.