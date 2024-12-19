Palm Springs International Airport adds nonstop service to Washington, D.C.

Palm Springs International Airport today launched its first-ever nonstop flights to Washington, D.C., via United Airlines.

The route marks the first direct connection between the Coachella Valley and the nation's capital.

Flights, operating on a daily basis through April 30, will be chartered on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, according to airport officials.

Airplanes are scheduled to take off from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) at 9 a.m. (local time) and leave Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) at 1 p.m.

"Our addition of nonstop service to Washington, D.C.'s Dulles International Airport underscores PSP's success in expanding air service and connecting the Coachella Valley to global destinations,'' PSP executive director of aviation Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement. "This route solidifies our role as a gateway to the world, providing seamless access to the East Coast, Europe and beyond while creating new opportunities for tourism and economic growth in our region."

With this new addition, PSP now offers nonstop service to 30 in-season destinations.

Additional information can be found at flyPSP.com.