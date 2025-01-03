Fans flock to Palm Springs as Hollywood stars shine at 36th annual Film Festival

Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered Friday night for the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, celebrating standout performances and cinematic achievements.

Nicole Kidman, honored with the International Star Award for her role in Babygirl, dedicated the recognition to her mother.

Ariana Grande received the Rising Star Award for her performance in Wicked.

"I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words Rising Star again," Grande said.

Breakthrough performances were spotlighted, with Mikey Madison and Kieran Culkin recognized for their work.

Timothée Chalamet earned the Chairman’s Award for A Complete Unknown, while Denis Villeneuve received the Visionary Award for Dune: Part Two.

Angelina Jolie took home the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Maria.

"Thank you for giving space, for my madness, for this and for Maria," Jolie said. "For allowing me to have a voice and to find mine again."

The cast of Conclave was celebrated with the Ensemble Performance Award, and Emilia Perez won the Vanguard Award, with director and cast members including Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana accepting the honor.

Attendees praised the night as a celebration of cinema’s future, capturing the magic and excitement that make Palm Springs a hub for film excellence.