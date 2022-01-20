NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Marana plane crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on last month’s fatal crash of a small plane in southern Arizona, but it doesn’t list a possible cause. The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine Mooney M20C and was killed in the Dec. 31 crash. NTSB investigators say the plane took off from Marana Regional Airport on a 66-degree afternoon with 10 miles of visibility and was headed to French Valley Airport in California’s Riverside County. The report says the plane went down in a desert area about 56 miles northwest of the Marana airport and left a wreckage debris path of some 960 feet that included “all major structural components” of the aircraft.