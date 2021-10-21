Stocks wobble as major indexes hover around record highs

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials approached the record highs they set this summer. The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged, with falling technology and health care stocks offsetting gains elsewhere. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. IBM slumped 7.1% after reporting quarterly revenue that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts. Among other companies reporting earnings, Tesla rose 3.5% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays, European markets were also lower and Asian markets ended mixed. Crude oil prices fell about 1%.