DP World wins another ruling in battle over Djibouti port

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based shipping giant DP World says it has won another ruling in a longstanding legal battle over the operation of a strategic port in the African nation of Djibouti. DP World said an appeals court in Hong Kong agreed with its request to keep its suit against China Merchants Port Holdings in Hong Kong courts, where China Merchants Port Holdings is based, rather than transfer it to Djibouti. The Dubai-based port operator accuses China Merchants of successfully pressuring Djibouti’s government to expel DP World from the country and hand over the Doraleh Container Terminal to the Hong Kong firm. There was no immediate comment from China Merchants.

