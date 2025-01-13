Gov. Newsom Proposes Billions in New Funding for LA Fire Emergencies

In an effort to secure $2.5 billion in additional funding for ongoing emergency response efforts in the L.A. region, Gov. Gavin Newsom today expanded a special session of the California Legislature.

The governor signed a proclamation Monday, which expands the scope of the current special session and allows the legislature to consider and approve new funding requests without delay.

If any funding is approved, it would support recovery, cleanup, wildfire preparedness and reopening schools shuttered by the fires, according to Newsom's office.

"California is organizing a Marshall Plan to help Los Angeles rebuild faster and stronger -- including billions in new and accelerated state funding so we can move faster to deliver for thousands who've lost their homes and livelihoods in these firestorms,'' Newsom said in a statement.

"To the people of Los Angeles: We have your back,'' he continued.

The governor specifically requested $1 million to augment state emergency response funding -- which he said would be eligible for reimbursement by the federal government.

Money would also be used to rebuild and repair schools damaged or lost by the fires in L.A. County.

Another $1.5 billion in funding would better prepare the region against fires, windstorms and other natural disasters.

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, noted the state is ``moving heaven and earth'' to help L.A. County residents.

"This early funding is a down payment that will kickstart the clean- up of neighborhoods and start the process of rebuilding lives,'' McGuire said in a statement. "And, we'll do all this while investing in legal protections for some of our most vulnerable Californians.''

Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, added that assemblymembers in L.A. are listening to their constituents and will bring feedback to the discussion when they consider the governor's proposal.

"We must ensure Angelenos and Southern California can restore their lives and communities as quickly as possible,'' Rivas said in a statement.