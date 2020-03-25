Skip to Content
Coronavirus: Questions Answered
Behavioral health manager at Desert AIDS Project answers coronavirus questions

DR JILL GOVER

Dr. Jill Gover, the behavioral health manager at the Desert AIDS Project in Palm Springs, joined us live in-studio to discuss your coronavirus questions.

Watch our special "Coronavirus: Questions Answered" Monday through Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Fox and CBS. Health experts and local officials join us live to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

Send your questions to coronavirus@kesq.com, you can write out your question or send it as a video for a chance to be included in the newscast.

Jesus Reyes

