Remain in ‘red’ or revert to ‘purple’? Live update on Riverside County tier status

Coronavirus: Questions Answered

Riverside County faces a possible regression into the most restrictive, or "purple' tier. It all depends on the testing data that California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is planning to provide at noon Tuesday.

This will come during his update on the response to coronavirus cases.

Riverside County facing a possible return to the most restrictive ‘purple’ state tier due to rising coronavirus rates.

"There is no good way to say it, but both our positivity rate and our case rates are still rising," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer told the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday morning.

"Our adjusted case rate, we are told by the state, is currently entering the purple tier again," Kaiser said last week. "If the trend continues we are informed by the state we will face the possibility of going backwards."

Going backwards would mean back to the purple, or most restrictive tier.

There has been an increased economic-based push from business leaders in the past week to encourage additional testing.

The Riverside University Health System is offering free coronavirus testing this week at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Tests are available through Wednesday, October 14.

