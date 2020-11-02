Free coronavirus testing at Palm Springs Convention Center begins Tuesday

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus tests will be offered at the Palm Springs Convention Center tomorrow and Wednesday.

The testing event, by appointment only, is being organized by the Riverside University Health System.

Appointments for the Palm Springs testing event can be made for various time slots between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. by calling 800-945-6171 or online at www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

While testing is free and open to those who lack health insurance, officials urged people to bring their insurance information so that the county can bill those companies. Those who receive testing and provide their insurance information will not be charged a co-pay or any other fees, according to the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism.

Riverside County health officials have stressed that increased testing is crucial for the county to successfully progress through the state's reopening framework.

Based partly on low screening counts, the California Department of Public Health two weeks ago reclassified the county in the most restrictive "purple" tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom's color-coded coronavirus regulatory system, meaning some businesses that had reopened in recent weeks were required to close again.

The designation impacts gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship.

Riverside County will need to tests at least 52,500 people a week in order to move out of the state's most restrictive tier of reopening.

That milestone will allow health experts to identify hotspots of community spread and isolate those who may or may not have symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the disease.

The county's current adjusted case rate is 10.1%. The adjusted case rate needs to be below 7% to meet the state's metrics.

Officials ask that if you haven't been tested in a while or have never been tested for COVID, to do so now.

Additional Places to get Tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

County officials revealed on Thursday that the hours at the Indio testing site will be expanded. Starting Tuesday, the hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites