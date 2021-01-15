11,000 more vaccine appointments now available in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Riverside County has made more appointments available for eligible residents to get the coronavirus vaccine.

There will be more than 11,000 additional appointments available across all RUHS-Public Health clinics from Jan. 19 – Jan. 22. You can register at ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

Seniors who need help registering can call 2-1-1. The county announced that they have improved these phone lines to help as many residents as they can.

In Riverside County, people 65 years and older are able to gett their coronavirus vaccine, along with adults of all ages if they work in education, law enforcement, food and agriculture, and emergency services.

That group makes up Phase 1B in the county's vaccine distribution framework. People in all tiers of Phase 1A can also be vaccinated.

F or employees in Phase 1A and 1B – Tier 1, an appointment and employee ID badge/letter from place of employment required or you will not be vaccinated

For those 65 years and older, an appointment and ID is required.

Clinics open on Jan. 19 - 22 (Hours of operation 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.):

Indio Fairgrounds (Fullenwider Auditorium)

46350 Arabia Street

Indio, CA. 92201

San Gorgonio Middle School

1591 Cherry Avenue

Beaumont, CA, 92223

Corona High School

1150 W. 10th Street

Corona, CA, 92882

Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA, 92585



The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however, you must register prior to arrival, have an appointment, and show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer). Medical insurance information will be requested.

The county has partnered with local Albertsons and Ralphs to distribute the vaccination. However, a representative for Albertsons told News Channel 3 the grocer is no longer setting appointments for vaccinations at their stores in Riverside County because they are fully booked through the end of January.

