Riverside County reports 136 new cases, 20 deaths, & 2,207 recoveries since Friday

Riverside County reported 136 new cases since Friday. The county has a total of 291,040 coronavirus cases.

Riverside County's COVID Metrics

The county's metrics are updated every Tuesday.

While the county remains in the purple tier, the latest metric update revealed big decreases for Riverside County for the third week in a row.

The county continued to move closer into meeting all the requirements to move into the red tier.

New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)

Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics were opened for residents 65 years and older or those who qualify due to employment: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,522,384 coronavirus tests, up by 23,229 since Friday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 2- additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 3,912.

Riverside County reported 2,207 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 280,923 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 28 patients over the past 24 hours (Decreased by 6 patients since Sunday).

There is now a total of 251 hospitalizations. This is the lowest amount of COVID hospitalizations since Nov. 10.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 2 patients since Friday (Increased by 1 patient since Sunday). There is now a total of 64 COVID patients in the ICU across the county.

ICU bed availability countywide is at 12%

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 19.5%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 45.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/08/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 626

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 601



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 295



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,919

Deaths: 102

Recoveries: 6,663



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,787

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 7,594



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 12

Recovered: 323



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,094

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,930



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 250

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 218



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 872

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 837



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 179



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,048

Deaths: 191

Recoveries: 11,663



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,300

Deaths: 54

Recovered: 3,177



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,128

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,084



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 353

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 345



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 869

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 846



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,840

Deaths: 107

Recovered: 3,640



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,611

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 3,422



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,078

Deaths: 41

Recovered: 1,002



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 215

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 202



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 464

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 450



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,024

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 991



· County Jails

There are 933 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 923 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,459 cases in the state's jails and 5,403 recoveries.