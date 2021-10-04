New data breaks down Riverside County COVID data among vaccinated & unvaccinated

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 585 new coronavirus cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 355,209.

Riverside University Public Health released the latest data on breakthrough cases. The data breaking down the number of cases between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents throughout the county from February 2021 to August 2021.

The county's data shows that out of 1,186,017 fully vaccinated residents, there have been 6,323 breakthrough cases and 28 COVID deaths.

County health officials say that unvaccinated individuals were 27 times the risk of getting COVID and 112 the risk of dying from the virus than fully vaccinated individuals.

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 19 students and 5 staff

DSUSD- 54 students and 6 staff

CVUSD- 8 students and 1 staff members

The case rate per 100K for the county continued to decline, going from 19.3 on Friday to 18.6. Just a month ago, the case rate was 33.8.

The county's positivity rate remained at 6.2%, which was down from 6.3% on Thursday. On Sept. 1, the positivity rate was at 10.2%.

Deaths & Recoveries

Over the weekend, there were 13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county. There is now a total of 5,017 COVID-19 deaths.

County data shows that 97.3% of COVID deaths in the county between February and August have been among unvaccinated residents. There have been 26 COVID deaths among fully vaccinated residents in the six-month period.

The county reported 1,410 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 346,100 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 32 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 315 hospitalizations.

The county reported 10 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 89.

According to the county's data, between July and August, adults between the ages of 30 and 64 accounted for 60.4% of hospitalized COVID patients.

Unvaccinated patients accounted for over 90% of COVID hospitalizations in that same time period.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, a total of 1,227,816 residents, or 58.4%, are fully vaccinated.

153,090 residents, or 7.3% of the eligible population, are partially vaccinated.

There have been 45,375 booster doses distributed at this time.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents.

Full Details: Booster vaccine doses now available in Riverside County

Those eligible for the booster include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 10/04/21)

The Coachella Valley reported 413 new coronavirus cases since last week. This brings the total number of cases up to 58,194. There were 3 new deaths reported, the valley has a total of 1,058 deaths.

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 854 (+18 since last week)

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 830



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 376

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 366

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,181 (+45 since last week)

Deaths: 124 (+1 since last week)

Recoveries: 7,984



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,496 (+36 since last week)

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 8,355



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 408 (-1 since last week)

Deaths: 17 (+1 since last week)

Recovered: 390



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,948 (+47 since last week)

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,811



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 318 (+3 since last week)

Deaths: 27 (-1 since last week)

Recovered: 288



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,018 (+8 since last week)

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 984



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 230 (+1 since last week)

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 223



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 14,044 (+101 since last week)

Deaths: 236 (+2 since last week)

Recoveries: 13,675



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,222 (+35 since last week)

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 4,112



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,192 (+12 since last week)

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,161



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 373

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 371



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 944 (+4 since last week)

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 933



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,817 (+40 since last week)

Deaths: 128

Recovered: 4,642



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,602 (+35 since last week)

Deaths: 135

Recovered: 4,431



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,345 (+11 since last week)

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,281



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 272 (+7 since last week)

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 258



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 517 (+1 since last week)

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 508



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,200 (+10 since last week)

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,186



· County Jails

There are 1,051 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,026 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,503 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,494 recoveries.

