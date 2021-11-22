CVUSD requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10, 2022

The Coachella Valley Unified School District's board of education passed a mandate that will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by January 10, 2022.

The new mandate passed with a 5-0 vote, however, two board members were absent

The district considers full vaccinated to be two weeks after either the second dose of Pfizer/Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

There will be exemptions for medical or religious reasons, however, employees looking to receive an exemption must schedule a "reasonable accommodation meeting" before the Jan. 10 deadline.

CVUSD's new mandate is stronger than the current statewide mandate, which requires all school employees to be either fully vaccinated or comply with weekly COVID-19 testing. This applies to all school employees such as teachers, custodians, aides, and bus drivers.

It appears that a little more than 400 CVUSD employees are getting testing for COVID weekly, according to data presented during Thursday's board meeting.

■ Certificated - 102

■ Classified - 301

CVUSD's new mandate comes as California prepares plans for a statewide coronavirus vaccination requirement for schoolchildren. The state's plan will require all students from elementary through high school to get vaccinated once it gains final FDA approval for different age groups.

The mandate would take effect the semester after the federal government grants final approval. If it comes in January, then the mandate would take effect in July.